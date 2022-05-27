(WHTM) — Millions of Americans are heading out for the long Memorial Day weekend, and they’re doing it at a time when gas has never been more expensive in Pennsylvania.

“It’s obvious summer travel is really starting to sizzle it’s going to be pretty hot this summer and I’m not just talking temperatures,” said Doni Lee Spiegel, public relations manager at AAA Central PA.

AAA says gas prices are on track to set a new record high. The average price in the commonwealth is $4.76 a gallon, which is $1.60 more than Memorial Day weekend in 2021. Some people say it s more economical to stay at home.

“Usually we go down to either South Carolina for a week or so but with these gas prices and the food prices. I mean you have to be careful what you spend your money on. And you know it’s tough, tough times for a lot of people,” said Chip, from Harrisburg.

Others just can’t afford to take off. “I’m working this weekend to cover this gas expense,” said James Reedy, of Harrisburg.

AAA, however, has a different take.

“I don’t think the high costs of gas is changing people’s minds to travel or not to travel the only change we’ve really seen is that people are deciding to fly and not drive,” said Spiegel said.

abc27 reached out to PennDOT. They said there is no real problem spots on the roads as of Friday afternoon, but say those who are traveling on any of the major highways or roadways may want to check out 511PA.com for the latest updates.