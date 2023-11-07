(WHTM)– It’s still not too late for Pennsylvanians to make it to the polls and vote for who they want to win for local elections and statewide judicial seats.

For Election Day on Nov. 7, the polls close at 8 p.m. after they open at 7 a.m., and that is as long as there aren’t any court rulings that would extend times, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., the polls must let you vote.

Mail-in ballots must be turned in by 8 p.m. to your county board of elections. Make sure that when you turn in your mail-in ballot it is in the correct envelopes, and that the outer return envelope has the correct date and a signature. Mail-in ballots can not be turned into polling places.

An important race on the ballot this year is for the Supreme Court. The Democrat nominee is Dan McCaffery (Philadelphia) while the Republican nominee is Judge Carolyn Caluccio (Montgomery).

Under Pennsylvania law, you must turn in your own ballot, if anyone else does that vote will not count.