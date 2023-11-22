(WHTM) — If you’re planning a huge Thanksgiving feast, you’re probably also making space in the fridge for lots and lots of leftovers.

As the holiday approaches though, there are a few food safety guidelines to keep in mind if you plan to keep enjoying the food in the days to come.

Thanksgiving leftover food safety tips

Turkey, gravy, other meats

Turkey and other kinds of meat must be refrigerated within two hours of cooking. It’s also important to divide your turkey into smaller portions when you store it, as a full turkey will not cool fast enough in the refrigerator.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, cooked turkey will last about three to four days in the refrigerator and about four months in the freezer.

Turkey broth or gravy also lasts three to four days in the refrigerator and two to three months in the freezer.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes also shouldn’t sit out at room temperature for longer than two hours. They can be stored in the refrigerator for three to four days after cooking, according to Healthline.com.

Mashed potatoes can also be kept frozen for about 10 to 12 months though the quality of the food will likely suffer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mac and Cheese

Mac and cheese should be refrigerated in a shallow, airtight container within two hours of cooking. It can then be stored for about three to five days. Mac and cheese can also be frozen and kept for one to two months before quality starts to suffer, according Makefoodsafe.com.

Stuffing

Stuffing should be refrigerated or frozen within two hours of cooking. In the refrigerator, it can last about three to four days, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin pie should not sit out at room temperature for longer than two hours, according to the FDA. In the refrigerator, pumpkin pie will last for about three to four days. In the freezer, it can be kept for about a month.