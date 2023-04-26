(WHTM) — Much of the Midstate is experiencing a four to five-inch deficit for the year. As we wrap up a mostly dry April, our weekend weather could potentially cut our deficit in half.

There will be two rounds of steady rain happening over the weekend. The first round arrives Friday morning and continues throughout Friday into Friday night. The steady rain tapers to drizzle Saturday morning and we wrap up our first round of rain with many areas receiving over an inch of rain. Some areas could reach 1.5” by Saturday morning.

The second round will bring showers later Sunday into Sunday night. An additional 0.5” to 1.0” could fall Sunday night before tapering Monday.