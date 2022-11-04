(WHTM) — In the days leading up to the election, several new polls have been released. abc27 looked into how much voters can trust them.

The short answer? Voters can trust them. Shippensburg University science professor Alison Dagnes said polls are fairly accurate, but voters often misread them or rely too much on their predictions.

“I think you can trust the polls,” Dagnes said. “There are very highly rated polls out there.”

Dagnes said it can come down to knowing which polls to trust. Independent polls, like those associated with universities, are very reliable. However, Dagnes said one wrong poll can make a big impact on voters.

“As soon as that idea gets lodged into the noggins of the general public, then there’s this overwhelming sentiment that you can’t trust them at all and that’s actually not true,” she said.

Dagnes explained polls are not just guessing. Pollsters rely on a lot of statistics and data.

“The most important thing to us is to get it right,” Quinnipiac University poll director Doug Schwartz said.

Schwartz said for national polls, Quinnipiac aims for 1500 responses, which means a fairly small margin of error. However, it is not just the number that matters.

“We really want to get a good cross section of the population, so whether it be by gender, race, education, age,” Schwartz said.

If there is a concern with polls, it is not about their accuracy.

“Fewer people are responding,” Schwartz said.

Scwhartz said in his nearly 30 years helping run the Quinnipiac poll, response rates have dropped significantly. His team is trying to make up for it.

“Interviewers have to dial more numbers now than they did in the past,” he said.

Still, voters can be skeptical. Dagnes said the 2016 election marked a shift. When Hillary Clinton lost, both Democrats and Republicans started to lose trust in polling

“I think that everybody sort of lost their mind and thought what happened, the polls said she was going to win,” Dagnes said.

However, Dagnes said the problem is voters treating polls like a crystal ball.

“It’s not a predictor of what’s definitely going to happen, but a snapshot of how people are feeling,” she said.

Dagnes emphasized even the most accurate poll can be off because people can change their minds right up to the moment they vote. Still, election polls in particular do not just ask about candidates but also ask about what issues matter most to voters. That can be useful information for someone when they cast their ballot.