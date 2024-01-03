PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike opened on Oct. 1, 1940, and was only 160 miles long. The road paved the way for highways around the country and is called America’s first super highway.

When the turnpike first opened, planners estimated that 1.3 million vehicles would use the turnpike each year, however, these predictions were overshadowed by 2.4 million using the highway annually.

The Turnpike has always had tolls, but just how much were these tolls when the Turnpike opened in 1940?

According to pahighways.com, toll rates were decided by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. They approved the first fare schedule which ended up being .01¢ per mile, which would be $1.50 to travel the entire length of the turnpike

Pahighways.com states that tools for trucks were based on weight and vehicle class, which was the result of toll collectors checking the size of the truck’s tires. Their tolls range from $3 to $10, which caused the Pennsylvania Motor Trucking Association to be unhappy with the tolls and told its members to boycott the turnpike.

Since 1940, the turnpike has grown to 550 miles in length- triple its original length. Presently, for a car to travel from Exit 2 (Gateway) to Exit 352 (Street Road), it costs $102.60 without Ez-Pass and $50.60 with EZ-Pass, according to the toll calculator

When prices go up on Jan. 7, 2024, the price to travel the full length of the mainline turnpike will be $107.90 without EZ-Pass and $53.20 with EZ Pass.