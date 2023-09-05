PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With some late summer heat in Central Pennsylvania, it may seem like heat waves are not common during this time of year.

But, according to the abc27 weather team, heat waves in September are more common than you think.

According to Meteorologist Dan Tomaso, it is a fairly common phenomenon to see a heat wave during the month of September. Since 1888, we have seen 31 heat waves during the month of September. Some of the most recent years include:

2008

2010

2015

2015

2016

2018

It should be noted that here were two heat waves that occurred during the month of September 2015.

A heat wave is a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days, according to the National Weather Service.

The area broke a temperature record on Monday, Sept. 4 reaching 97 degrees. The old record was 93 degrees, which was set back in September 2015.

As of 12p p.m. on Sept. 5, you can add 2023 to the list of September heatwaves. At 11:56 a.m. Harrisburg International Airport hit 90 degrees.