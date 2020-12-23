How the state is handling businesses breaking COVID-19 restrictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration says it’s using an education-first model when it comes to COVID-19 restriction compliance, but it is taking action when businesses knowingly break the rules.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and Department of State continue to release weekly data about enforcement actions.

Between December 14 and 20, the state Department of Agriculture did about 500 inspections. Nearly 100 of those stemmed from complaints.

From that, 40 restaurants were ordered to shut down, after they refused to close.

The Governor has banned indoor dining across the state through January 4.

The Department of Agriculture says if those 40 restaurants don’t close, they’ll be referred to the Department of Health for further legal action.

140 other restaurants received warnings.

The state is also checking the masking of employees during take-out, delivery and curbside pick-up.

Meanwhile, the Department of State’s Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation did about 375 inspections last week.

It’s ensuring licensed professions are following rules regarding social distancing, masks and occupancy.

Four warning letters and five compliance letters were issued to businesses not following the rules.

Warning letters notify business owners of a violation of a law or regulation, while compliance letters let them know state workers will be doing unannounced inspections to ensure compliance.

The Department of State says failure to comply after that step may result in the filing of formal charges, though no charges have been announced.

Customers are able to file complaints about both restaurants and businesses online, and the state plans on continuing to release this data weekly.

The state provides county by county breakdowns of the enforcement actions of restaurants on the Department of Agriculture’s website.