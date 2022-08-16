HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of Americans will soon have access to hearing aids, without the need of a prescription, starting in the fall of 2022.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a rule that will create a new class of hearing aids that do not require a medical examination, prescription, or any evaluation for that matter.

The hearing aids are meant for adults who have mild to moderate hearing problems and will be available online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and retailers.

“Hearing loss is a critical public health issue that affects the ability of millions of Americans to effectively communicate in their daily social interactions,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “Establishing this new regulatory category will allow people with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss to have convenient access to an array of safe, effective, and affordable hearing aids from their neighborhood store or online.”