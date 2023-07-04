(WHTM) — The Fourth of July means many people will be celebrating and most will be using fireworks.

Pets, such as dogs and cats don’t realize that the noises fireworks make are not a threat. Thus, many animals become anxious and scared during times when fireworks are constant.

The RSPCA has a few tips to keep dogs, and other animals, calm during times of loud booms and bangs.

For dogs, it’s recommended that you take your dog out for a long walk prior to it getting dark. This way your furry friend can stay inside and away from all the loud bangs from fireworks. The RSPCA also says that you can create a safe haven for them. Make sure the safe haven has plenty of toys and comforts that your dog can turn to.

You can also keep them inside with all windows shut. Keep curtains closed to eliminate any flashes your dog may see outside. This is also a way to muffle some of the noises that accompany fireworks. You can also play white noise, or music, or leave a TV on to help drown out the noise of fireworks.

For cats, RSPCA recommends you make plenty of hiding spaces and don’t force your cat to come out of those spaces unless they want to do it on their own.

The RSPCA suggests that pet owners could also talk to their vet about pheromone diffusers. These disperse calming chemicals into the room and may be a good option for your dog. In some cases, your vet may even prescribe medication.