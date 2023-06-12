HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg and York might — within as soon as about two years — get two express bus routes to combat ridership declines, Rich Farr, rabbittransit’s executive director, said Monday.

Harrisburg-area public buses carried fewer than half as many riders from January through April 2023 — just 44 percent — as they did during the same period a decade earlier, January through April 2013.

As numerous white-collar workers continue working at least part of their weeks from home, virtually all public transportation systems have fewer riders than before the pandemic. Transit leaders and policymakers have paid close attention to how closely systems are managing to come to the pre-pandemic levels.

Less widely reported: A significant national decline in transit ridership began several years before the pandemic, and current ridership levels compare even more poorly to 2013 and 2014 levels than they do to levels just before the pandemic. In some cities, the decline is particularly stark: From 2014 through 2022, Charlotte, North Carolina, lost fully 75 percent of its bus riders.

Why? Transit experts point to rideshare services, which surged in popularity beginning early last decade. Most lost money for their investors but offered on-demand, point-to-point trips that were cheaper than legacy taxi services and thus siphoned riders from public transportation. Gas prices — which tend to vary inversely with transit ridership — were relatively cheap most of last decade too. Another possible explanation?

“Interest rates were going down,” said Richard Farr, executive director of rabbittransit, which now includes the systems serving Harrisburg, York, Gettysburg and elsewhere. “Personal auto ownership was more attainable, and so more people were able to buy cars.”

In Harrisburg, the former Capital Area Transit (CAT) system — now merged organizationally with York-based rabbittransit but still reporting ridership figures separately — had fewer than half as many riders during the first four months of 2023 as it had during the same months a decade earlier and 61 percent as many riders as it had during the same period of 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

Transit ridership for January-April 2023 compared to earlier periods:

System 2023 vs. 2019 2023 vs. 2013 CAT* (Harrisburg) 61% 44% Rabbit* (York) 76% 70% Lebanon Transit 66% 74% Source: abc27 analysis of Federal Transit Administration data; *now merged organizationally but still reporting separately

The reason for Harrisburg’s particularly steep declines? Farr said — and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) data confirms — commuter bus routes, which tend to carry government workers to Harrisburg from places like York and Lebanon and whose ridership previously made up a large percentage of the Harrisburg system’s ridership — have suffered disproportionately since the pandemic began. Many former riders are still working from home at least part of the week.

For people who are willing to ride public transportation but also have other choices — for example, because they own cars — Farr said two factors are particularly important: “Speed and frequency — how often does the bus come and how long does it take to get you go to and from where you’re trying to go?”

Farr cited the transit agency serving Richmond, Virginia, as one that has done a particularly good job of luring discretionary transit riders. The system’s “Pulse” line — an express service with dedicated lanes, limited stops and traffic signals coordinated to turn green for the buses — has helped drive ridership gains. (Free rides haven’t hurt either.) The agency is now planning a second Pulse line.

“We’re really looking at systems like Richmond,” Farr said. “It’s a very dedicated bus service that’s fast, frequent and reliable.”

Farr said rabbittransit is studying two existing routes — Route 3 in Harrisburg, which runs along Second and Third streets between uptown and downtown and Route 1 along Market Streets in York — as potential candidates for express service with some of Pulse’s attributes.

He said after a period of public input and further planning, the upgraded routes could be in operation within a couple of years. So could a transit director in some other city someday talk about Harrisburg and York the way Farr talks about Richmond today?

“I would hope so,” Farr said.

He said even people who will never ride the bus would benefit from increased bus ridership if convenient bus service can help reduce single-occupancy vehicle trips — and thus traffic congestion — on local roads.