How to watch a rocket launch from the Midstate this weekend

Wallops Island, Virginia (WHTM) – If all goes as planned, on Saturday at 12:40 p.m. a rocket on a resupply mission to the International Space Station will launch from the NASA Wallops Island Flight Facility in Virginia.

If you’re in the right place, you can watch it from the Midstate.

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket with a Cygnus resupply spacecraft on its way to the launch pad at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Credit: NASA

The Antares/Cygnus on its way to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad-0A, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Credit: NASA

The Antares/Cygnus nears its launch site. Credit: NASA

At the launch site. Credit: NASA

On August 10, 2021, the Northrop Grumman Antares vehicle carrying the Cygnus launched at 6:01 p.m. EDT, carrying science, technology and supplies to the International Space Station. Credit: NASA

Antares/Cygnus launch at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) , NASA Wallops Island Flight Facility. Credit: NASA

Graphic showing Antares launch visibility from the ground. Credit: NASA

Graphic of visibility of Antares launch

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket will send up a Cygnus cargo spacecraft filled with over 8,300 pounds of crew supplies, hardware, and research equipment. It will be the company’s 17th resupply mission to the ISS from Wallops.

Every time one of these rockets launches, NASA posts a map showing where and when people along the Eastern Seaboard can see the launch. It will become visible in South Central Pennsylvania about 90-120 seconds after launch.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Obviously, this means we won’t be able to see the actual “five…four…three…two…one…IGNITION!” part. If you want to watch that, you’d do better by going to the NASAlive site.

Still, there’s something about watching an actual launch that can’t be equaled, even if it’s merely a distant contrail in the sky. (By the time we see it, it will be over 200 miles away.)

If you want to try seeing it, you will need to find an area with a reasonably unobstructed view to the Southeast. More specifically, South-southeast. More specifically, about 150 degrees south-southeast.

It will change depending on your location, and the position of the rocket on its flight path. Still, if you have a compass, it might help you home in on the general part of the sky to be looking at.

As well as a compass, a good set of binoculars or a telescope will help with viewing. If you want to take pictures or video, plan on having a long telephoto lens and a tripod to steady the camera.

How long we will be able to see the Antares launch is uncertain-it will be traveling away from us to the southeast. The first stage cutoff and second stage ignition will happen a little over two minutes into launch-less than a minute after we will first be able to see it.

Keep your eyes open, and hope for the best.