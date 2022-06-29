(WHTM) — Wawa is celebrating ‘Wawa Hoagie Day’ by running a contest to win free hoagies for an entire year.

To enter to the contest you need to follow @wawa on Instagram, like their post containing the contest’s information, and then share that same post to your Instagram story.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The free hoagie sweepstakes comes right after Wawa announced they plan to double the number of stores in the Midstate.

A commercial development company claims that Wawa is targeting Enola in Cumberland County as its first new location. There is potential for upwards of 40 new Wawa locations to be built across the Midstate over the next few years.