(WHTM) — The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season is well underway, and we are dealing with yet another landfalling tropical system in the United States.

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, bringing heavy rain and flooding to parts of eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia.

But what will the system bring to Pennsylvania? More specifically, what will it bring to the Midstate?

The abc27 weather team says that we will be seeing plenty of rain during the day on Saturday and into Sunday. The center of the system will be closer to New Jersey, but the area is expected to see between one to two inches of rain. Heavy downpours may also occur as the system moves to the north. Temperatures will hover in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees for Saturday and Sunday

The weather team says it will also be breezy at times with winds around 10- 15 miles per hour, with some locally higher gusts possible.

The good news is that we are not expected to be impacted by any flooding over the next few days as Ophelia begins to track northward toward the commonwealth.

Things start to clear out on Monday, with drier and nicer weather. You can see the full forecast by clicking here.