LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be celebrating National Change a Pet’s Life Day by hosting a four-day fee-waived adoption event from Saturday, Jan. 21 to Tuesday, Jan. 24.

According to Humane Pennsylvania, National Change a Pet’s Life Day is on Jan. 24 and was created to help encourage people to adopt pets from shelters, as well as raise awareness about animals in need.

The event will be taking place at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses and all dogs, cats, and critters at these locations will be free to loving homes.

Humane Pennsylvania reminds adopters that all potential adopters are required to go through a diligent adoption screening process and approval isn’t guaranteed.

Courtesy of Humane Pennsylvania

All adoptions include the following:

Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement

Spaying or neutering (prior to adoption)

Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication

Flea treatment

Microchipping and chip registration

Free one pound bag of Science Diet pet food

You can adopt a pet at the following locations for free:

The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (adoption hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Located at 2195 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster

The Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving Open at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (adoption hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Located at 1801 North 11th Street in Reading



The event is sponsored by Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank.