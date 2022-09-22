LANCASTER & BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is going to be hosting a weekend full of events. These events include Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend, as well as a Flea Market.
This event will last three days and run from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25 at the Lancaster and Berks County adoption centers.
Stuff The Tiny House: Fee Waived Adoption Weekend
If you have some extra dry dog or cat food and are looking to donate it, look no further! Humane Pennsylvania is looking for donations of dry dog or cat food to help stock Spike’s Pet Pantry shelves in preparation for the winter months. If you donate some food, you will receive a coupon that will waive an animal’s adoption fee.
The adoption coupon is only available for the weekend and doesn’t have to be used. You can certainly donate food without adopting a pet. If you are looking to adopt an animal you will have to go through a screening process.
All adoptions include Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement, Spraying or neutering, vaccinations and de-worming medication, flea treatment, microchipping and chip registration, as well as a free bag of Science Diet Pet Food.
You can adopt a pet at the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving or the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving.
Fall Flea Market
Humane Pennsylvania will also be hosting a Fall Flea Market in Humane Pennsylvania’s parking lot. It is located at 1729 N 11th Street in Reading. The event will be on Sunday, September 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be local vendors and food from Hot Mess Express food truck.
The following vendors will be at the Flea Market:
- Scentsy (Wickless candles)
- Tanya’s Tasty Treats (dog treats)
- Gilmore Girl Creations (household items)
- CozyWicks Candles (candles)
- Cynthia Brink Art LLC (artwork)
- Pink Zebra (home fragrances and décor)
- Frugally Fabulous (bracelets and jewelry)
- Plus, other vendors featuring vintage and household items
You will also have the opportunity to meet adoptable animals.