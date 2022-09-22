Stuff The Tiny House: Fee Waived Adoption Weekend

If you have some extra dry dog or cat food and are looking to donate it, look no further! Humane Pennsylvania is looking for donations of dry dog or cat food to help stock Spike’s Pet Pantry shelves in preparation for the winter months. If you donate some food, you will receive a coupon that will waive an animal’s adoption fee.

The adoption coupon is only available for the weekend and doesn’t have to be used. You can certainly donate food without adopting a pet. If you are looking to adopt an animal you will have to go through a screening process.

All adoptions include Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement, Spraying or neutering, vaccinations and de-worming medication, flea treatment, microchipping and chip registration, as well as a free bag of Science Diet Pet Food.

You can adopt a pet at the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving or the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving.