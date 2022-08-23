HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA) is introducing two new initiatives: a Longest Resident Foster-to-Adopt program and a new “Meet Your Match” adoption application.

The Foster-to-Adopt program features adoptable dogs that are some of the shelter’s longest residents. This program will give potential adopters the opportunity to foster a dog for four to six weeks. During this foster period, the potential adopter will receive the same benefits of HSHA’s standard foster program, like needed food and medical costs. This is great for people who would like to see if the dog is a good fit for their household before committing to adoption.

“The 4–6-week time frame really allows the potential adopter to see the dog’s true personality shine,” said Foster Coordinator Kristi Kleinfelter. “And it is also a great opportunity for the dog to get extra socialization outside of the shelter setting.”

If you’re interested in the Foster-to-Adopt program, you can click here.

In addition to this program, the HSHA is introducing a “Meet Your Match” adoption application for adopters who are looking to adopt, but aren’t sure what kind of pet would be good for their household. After the application is approved, the HSHA Behavior Team will work to use the information from the application to make the dog to an adopter with the same lifestyle and best friend qualities.

More information about adoption and the “Meet Your Match” application can be found here.

“It’s exciting to be able to help people friend their best friend,” said Behavior Team Lead, Alyssa Ginez. “This tool allows us to really pin point which of our adoptable pets may be the best fit for your lifestyle.”