Humane Society: Remember not to buy pets online during the holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The holiday season is one of the most popular times of the year to buy pets, but the Humane Society of Pennsylvania reminds people: don’t purchase animals online.

It says unless you go to a shelter, rescue or breeder in-person, there’s no way to guarantee the conditions animals are raised in.

There are a lot of pet selling scams, especially during this time of year, with fake photos and descriptions of animals, farms and homes.

The society often hears about families receiving animals that are sick or have behavioral issues.

It also warns that many people are getting ripped off. If you buy online, you might not get the animal you are trying to buy or you might not be sent an animal at all.

Public Policy Specialist for the Humane Society of the United States’ Stop Puppy Mills Campaign Jenna Jensen says buying dogs online perpetuates the cycle of puppy mills.

“Puppy mills thrive because they can sell through these outlets such as the internet or through pet stores, because they hide the cruelty of how the pet was raised from the consumer who ends up purchasing the dog,” said Jensen.

The society points out there are responsible breeders that do not ship puppies to consumers sight unseen.

The Humane Society of the United States’ website has more information regarding pet scams and internet sales.