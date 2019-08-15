Humid next two days with passing downpours & t-storms

TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, Humid. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, Muggy. Lo 70.

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms, Humid. Hi 85.

A stalled frontal boundary to our south in northern Virginia is making the extended forecast difficult to pin-point. We are on the northern edge of this front, which generally leads to dense clouds to start out our mornings, and an overall mugginess to endure throughout the day. This opens the possibility for afternoon and evening downpours and t-storms today and Friday. Some backyards may stay dry the next couple of days, while others could see showers, so we do have a daily chance for these showers and storms. High temperatures will look to stay fairly warm in the mid to upper 80s over the next several days. After the beautiful weather we had this past weekend, it looks like summer has returned in full!

The weekend looks hazy and humid with just a pop-up storm each afternoon, but most of the weekend should be dry for most. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees from the weekend through next week so another heatwave is possible.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara