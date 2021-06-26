Humidity becomes noticeable today, we’re back into the 90s for Sunday

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Warm & Humid. Hi 87. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Muggy. Lo 73. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 92. Winds: Light become S 5-10 mph.

Very comfortable weather the past few days will come to an end this weekend as we enter a classic summer pattern here in central PA. Today will feature more clouds than sun, but that won’t stop temperatures from reaching the mid-to-upper 80s. It’s not out of the question that a brief shower pops over Lancaster county this afternoon, but the vast majority of the area will stay dry. Tonight will feature more clouds and humidity with temperatures struggling to drop into the low 70s.

Heat and humidity intensifies Sunday with highs bouncing back into the low 90s. A storm or two could pop over the higher terrain ahead of weak wave, but like today, most backyards will stay dry. Storm chances increase toward the middle and end of next week as a trough settles into the northeast. The hottest part of the next seven days appears to be Monday through Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure builds along the east coast. Dew points will be in the low 70s for most of next week, delivering one of our more uncomfortable airmasses of the summer thus far.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo