Humidity builds today, strong t-storms possible Tuesday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Building Humidity. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Muggy. Lo 70.

TUESDAY: AM Showers, Scattered PM T-Storms, Some Severe. Hi 86.

After a nearly perfect August weekend for Central PA, the heat and humidity crank back up today as the wind shifts to a more southerly direction. It looks to stay dry, however, as a developing system stays to our west. It will be mostly sunny with building humidity and highs near 90 degrees. Tonight will bring increasing clouds and muggy conditions with lows around 70.

By Tuesday morning, the first showers will likely move in with a warm front. Depending on how far north the warm front gets and if we can get a few hours of sunshine, strong to severe t-storms will be possible in the second half of the day. These storms will contain downpours, gusty winds, and hail. The front pushes south by Wednesday which should bring the brief spike in humidity to an end.

The front will have trouble clearing the coast, however, and with multiple disturbances riding along it, some t-storms could still pop-up both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. By the end of the week, the front should finally push away and leave us dry for Friday and Saturday. At least that’s how the setup looks now, we’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara