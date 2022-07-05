TODAY: Turning Very Humid, Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 88. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Muggy, Leftover Evening Storm. Lo 72. Winds: Light.

WEDNESDAY: Humid, Stray Storm South. Hi 90. Winds: Light.

Hopefully you enjoyed the past two days because change is on the way today. Much higher humidity will be felt this afternoon as a warm front crosses the area. With this system will also come the opportunity for storms, although the severity remains uncertain. As of 5am this morning, a complex of storms is moving through parts of Ohio and Indiana. The leftovers of that complex appear to be tracking faster which would move it into central PA by early afternoon. Should this happen, it would limit our severe threat as better ingredients don’t come together until mid to late afternoon. If storms do hold off or additional isolated storms fire this evening, they could be severe with damaging wind gusts the primary threat. Some enhanced wind shear (change of wind with height) along the warm front though may result in an isolated tornado threat…again, if the timing of storms is right.

Tonight has trended more quiet with just some clouds moving in overnight. Any sustained storm activity should stay west of our area as the front begins to drape itself just south of Harrisburg. Along the front, an additional storm or two could fire Wednesday afternoon but most of us will avoid rain. It will stay hot and muggy though with highs flirting with 90 degrees.

The late-week cold front has trended faster which means a better chance for showers and a few storms Thursday, and lessening storm chances Friday. Any storms Friday afternoon look to be mainly south of Harrisburg and could be south of the state line altogether if trends continue. Following the front…a big area of high pressure moves in out of Canada, offering sunshine and cooler and less humid air for the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s and overnight lows around 60. Quiet weather looks to last into early next week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo