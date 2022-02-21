Hundreds of goose decoys stolen in Lebanon County

Canadian geese are pictured on March 21, 2013 in Eltville, Germany. The Candian goose is native to arctic and temperate regions of North America, is occasionally found in northern Europe, and has been introduced to other temperate regions. AFP PHOTO / FRANK RUMPENHORST GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read FRANK RUMPENHORST/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of approximately 300 goose decoys.

State Police say unknown individual(s) entered a field on Quarry Road between 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 and 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 19 and removed the decoys.

The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction via an unknown means of travel.

State Police say the goose decoys are described as both “Hardcore” and “GHD Decoys” brands and are labeled with either “CRS,” “BD,” or “DD.”

The decoys are estimated to be worth about $5,000.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown.