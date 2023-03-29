HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Multi-genre singer, songwriter, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist Hunter Hayes announced that he will be making multiple stops in Pennsylvania for his upcoming tour, including one in Harrisburg.
Hayes’ tour follows the release of his upcoming album, Red Sky, that will be released on April 21.
You can click here for ticket information.
He will be making tour stops at the following locations:
- May 19 – Philadelphia at The Keswick
- May 20 – Harrisburg at HMAC
- May 27 – Pittsburgh at Roxian