Hurricane Dorian sets eyes on Carolina coast as category 2 storm

Hurricane Dorian remains a high-end Category 2 storm as it churns 50 miles east of the east Florida coast. It will continue to head northward today, eventually coming close to landfall over the Carolinas by late Thursday. Whether official landfall occurs or not will not matter since heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts will be felt well away from the center. Storm surge will cause coastal flooding while heavy rain causes flooding that is well inland, with some locations over the Carolinas potentially picking up to a foot of rain.

By Friday the storm will head just off-shore of the mid-Atlantic, plaguing southeastern Virginia, Maryland, and parts of Delaware with heavy rain and gusty winds before heading into southern New England. Tropical storm and even hurricane force gusts will be possible as far north as coastal New England. This will raise the concern for power outages and downed trees.

Locally, Dorian may bring light showers Friday afternoon and evening. At this point, the heavy rain looks to stay east of the area, with our western counties possibly avoiding rain entirely. This will all depend on the exact track of the storm which will wiggle back and forth over the next few days. Either way, the weekend still looks pleasant with fall-like temperatures!

-Meteorologists Adis Juklo & Brett Thackara