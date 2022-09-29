(WHTM) — Ian is currently a tropical storm as it pulls slowly away from eastern Florida, however it may quickly be a hurricane again. The storm is going to strengthen over the very warm, shallow continental shelf waters off of Georgia and eastern Florida. Ian will then head north/northwest into South Carolina as a second landfall. Then the storm will slowly drift toward the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia. Once the original area of low pressure stalls to our south, that is when we will likely get some rain.

Here is a breakdown of our local forecast:

Friday night: Showers develop from south to north. A few rounds of rain are appearing likely based on the latest guidance. Some heavier rain is also possible to start Saturday morning, but this is not set in stone yet. We may be too far to the north or in just the right spot. This is something we are actively following. Winds east at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday: Stiff east winds continue during the day, but there should be long lulls in the rain. Steady, light rain is still possible in the morning before fading some throughout the day. Temperatures are only in the upper 50s.

Sunday: At this time we do not see a break from the winds. East winds consistently at 10-20 mph, at times gusting to 30 mph. Periods of light rain will less frequent, however, our eastern counties may see some steady rain from a developing coastal system. Again this is not a confident forecast with the position of the coastal forecast as the models have struggled with the placement and timing.