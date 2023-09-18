CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 northbound is closed following tractor-trailer crash around mile marker 48, York Road, in Carlisle.

The tractor-trailer rolled over early Monday morning in the median of the interstate.

At this time, a PennDOT spokesperson says she believes it was a single-vehicle crash. Currently, PennDOT does not know if there were any injuries or how long the roadway will be shut down.