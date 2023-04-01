CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Prominent Republican leaders and hundreds of conservative voters packed the Penn. Harris Hotel in Camp Hill for the annual Pennsylvania Leadership Conference Saturday.

Among them were guest speakers Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Midstate Representative Scott Perry, the leader of the U.S. House Freedom Caucus.

Gov. DeSantis is widely expected to challenge former President and current candidate Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election, though he has yet to make a formal announcement despite hinting potential his candidacy at the conference.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done in Florida, we’re gonna do more but I have only begun to fight because we are going to save liberty in this country,” DeSantis said.

ABC 27 News spoke to a wide range of voters in attendance. Many of them were undecided between DeSantis and Trump in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election.

A number of voters agreed, however, that the recent indictment of Trump for alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels would only help his campaign.

DeSantis also came to Trump’s defense.

“Now you have this Manhattan District Attorney [who] turns around purely for political purposes and indicts a former president on misdemeanor offenses,” DeSantis said to a cheering crowd. “They’re straining to try to convert [the charges] into felonies. That is when you know that the law has been weaponized for political purposes.”

Despite the division, conservatives agreed a united Republican Party is essential for a 2024 victory.

“We need to be working diligently every moment to save our country and our Commonwealth,” Rep. Perry said. “I hate to say that but there’s just no room for compromise.”