HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg family is one step closure to gaining closure after police arrested two men they say were involved in the 2016 death of 20-year-old Ty’Jerell Curry.

“‘We got them, we got the boys that killed your son,'” Curry’s mother, Shawanna Plummer said as she recalled the phone call she received from Harrisburg Police Thursday night.

Plummer waited seven years to hear those words.

According to Harrisburg Police, 29-year-old Khalid Carter and 28-year-old Leroy Gonzalez were arrested Thursday afternoon on homicide and conspiracy to commit murder charges. Both being held in the Dauphin County Prison without bail.

The arrests bring some peace to the family, but Plummer knows it won’t bring her beloved son back.

“I’ll never be the same,” Plummer said.

She hasn’t been the same since Thursday, March 10, 2016. She was on the phone with a friend when she heard the gunshots outside her home on Mercer Street in Harrisburg.

That was when she learned her son had been shot inside a car. Amazingly, he ran inside to get help and Plummer called 911. Despite the hospitals best efforts to save him, Curry passed away.

Carter and Gonzalez now await preliminary hearings, which are scheduled for Oct. 5.

Plummer knows the road ahead won’t be easy, but she’s comforted by her sons memory.

“[He’s] my angel,” Plummer said. “He’s always with me.”