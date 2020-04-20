Impatient woman allegedly spits on grocery store employee

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police have issued an arrest warrant for Erica Everett for allegedly spitting on a employee at the Kline Village Giant in Harrisburg.

The employee, Carmella Jones, spoke with abc27 news about the incident.

“The most degrading feeling in this world is to have someone spit in your face,” said Jones.

A video of the incident, which happened April 14, has been circulating on Facebook. Jones says it all started when she told Everett she had to wait in line to enter the store because Giant was following CDC guidelines and only allowing so many customers into the store at a time.

“She became totally agitated because she didn’t like the fact she had to stand in line and she proceeded to curse at me,” said Jones. Then she proceeded to tell me she would come and slap me, so she came toward me like she was going to slap me and then she stopped and she coughed deeply and she spit. The spray went in my face and on my shirt. The gob of mucous landed right between my feet. My supervisor came out and cleaned it up. It was like a glob of mucous. It was disgusting.”

The video shows Jones, in a red shirt, picking up a yellow cone and swinging it and pushing a shopping cart towards Everett.

“I was trying to get her away from me because she was going to attack me. Police said I am not being charged with anything. They understood I was defending myself,” said Jones.

The video shows another Giant employee come out and try to help Jones.

Harrisburg police say Everett returned to the store later that day and threatened to harm Jones. Everett is being charged with Terroristic Threats, Intimidation of a Witness, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Simple Assault by Physical Menace, and Harassment.

It is not known if Everett has tested positive for COVID-19. Jones has been self isolating at home and hopes to return to work later this week.

“With this COVID-19 virus out here I am in panic mode now. My doctor put me on a 7 day quarantine. I hope this never happens to another person,” said Jones.

If you know Erica Everett’s whereabouts, please contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.