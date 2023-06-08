(WHTM) — The Big 10 released its new “Flex Protect Plus” model for their football scheduling on Thursday, June 8, and Penn State is the only school in the conference without a guaranteed opponent every season.

The Nittany Lions’ 2024 schedule within the Big 10 is officially out, so let’s take a look at who they will be matching up with.

Penn State will face off against Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and USC at home in 2024 and will play on the road at Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Penn State has played the USC Trojans a total of 10 times throughout the two programs’ history, with their last matchup being the 2017 Rose Bowl where USC won 52-49.

The Nittany Lions’ “two-play opponents,” teams that they will play both home and away throughout 2024 and 2025, are Michigan State, Rutgers and USC.

After the 2025 season, there are no Big Ten teams that Penn State will play every season.