TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Few PM Snow Showers. Hi 44. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain & Snow Showers. Lo 34. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Light Rain/Snow Showers. Hi 40. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Welcome back to Daylight time! The sun doesn’t set until after 7p tonight! It’s a chilly start to our Sunday with clearing skies and calming winds allowing temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 20s. We’ll start out with a little sunshine, but thicker clouds will move in throughout the morning.

The leading edge of snow will try to push into our western counties this afternoon, but a lot of this moisture will fall apart before it does so. Franklin county has the best shot to see flakes today while places east of Harrisburg may not see much until later tonight. A better chance for snow (& rain south) showers will come after sunset but even then, major impacts are not expected with temperatures still above freezing. Leftover snow showers Monday morning should switch over to light rain or drizzle by the afternoon, but temperatures will make a slow crawl only back to around 40 degrees.

The storm will intensify over New England Tuesday, and we could see a better chance for snow showers as a wave swings around the back side of the storm. Light accumulations are possible mainly north and east of Harrisburg, with amounts going up fast as you head toward northeast PA.

This week will start off chilly with highs near 40 and lows near 30. But a ridge of high pressure will warm us up toward the second half of the week. Highs by Thursday will bounce back into the 50s with 60s expected Friday! While winter technically isn’t over yet…it’s looking more and more likely this will end up being our 2nd least snowy winter on record…only three years after our least snowy winter.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo