TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 42. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Snow, Rain Showers Mainly After Midnight. Lo 31. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, Light Snow Late. Hi 40. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

We partially cleared out overnight which allowed temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. The day will start out with sunshine but clouds will race back in during the afternoon ahead of the next area of low pressure. This system bring snow showers tonight, but mainly after 11p. Steadier snow showers can be expected at times overnight but with temperatures at or slightly above freezing, major impacts to roads are not expected. A coating to an inch of snow is expected for most areas with snow likely to mix with or even possibly changeover to rain showers along and south of Route 30.

Any snow or rain showers overnight will exit by early Monday morning with gradual clearing throughout the day. Look for highs to again reach the low 40s.

The first half of the new week looks quiet and seasonably mild with highs in the mid-40s. A potent storm continues to show up for the end of the week (arriving late Thursday and lasting into Friday) but signs continue to point toward mainly rain again for our region. It could be a soaking rain too with the storm picking up gulf moisture along the way. Behind the storm, it’ll turn a little cooler next weekend but still no major cold or snow on the way as far as the eye can see.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo