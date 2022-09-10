TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Comfy. Hi 80. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers, Mainly After Midnight. Lo 68. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: AM Rain, PM Scattered Showers. Hi 80. Winds: Light. Rainfall 0.5-1.0″ Expected.

It’s another comfortable start to the day with temperatures area-wide in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Like yesterday, there area a few areas of patchy dense fog but that should lift by about 10am this morning. Expect a fair amount of sun for the first half of the day, but more clouds will arrive by the afternoon and evening as gulf moisture moves in. We’ll stay dry through sunset though but a few showers will be possible as early as 10p south and west of Harrisburg.

Steady rain moves in late tonight and continues into Sunday morning before transitioning to a few showers for the afternoon. While the day won’t be a total wash, it will be damp for at least the morning with a half inch to an inch of rain expected. If it stays cloudy, temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 70s.

The front itself doesn’t cross until Tuesday morning, so additional showers are expected Monday evening and perhaps again first thing Tuesday. By the second half of Tuesday, drier air moves in with high pressure settling in for the second half of the week. That’ll bring the return of sunshine and above average temperatures with highs heading back for the low 80s. For fall-lovers though…dry air will allow for some cooler starts with lows back down to near 60 for the middle and end of the week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo