GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new family-owned bookstore called the Wandering Hare Bookstore had its official grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Wandering Hare Bookstore is owned and operated by a husband and wife duo named Chris and Jenn Hare, who grew up just north of Gettysburg.

Owners, Chris & Jenn Hare

Last fall, Chris decided to quit his job in the corporate world, and decided to look somewhere else to utilize his business skills – starting with ecommerce. According to Chris, during his fling with ecommerce, he began to hone into the online selling of books. Around the same time, the franchised bookstore called Book Warehouse closed its location at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg.

“I was selling a lot of books through e-commerce, so I had experience with selling books, and then the opportunity came to open our own ‘mom and pop’ bookstore and we took it,” Chris Hare said.

The Wandering Hare Bookstore is in a 2,600 square foot space and offers an extensive selection for their customers – with upwards of 5,000 books in their inventory. According to Chris, in addition to offering a wide selection of children’s books, young adult books, science fiction fantasy and more, the Wandering Hare Bookstore also offers other fun products like games, puzzles, and other merchandise.

“There is absolutely something for everyone,” Chris said. “We are constantly growing our inventory.”

Inside look at Wandering Hare Bookstore

This independently owned bookstore also has a very inviting atmosphere inside – with bulb lights strung from the ceiling, green foliage draped over the windowsills, and a “hobbit-hole” type mural on the back wall by the children’s reading section – creating an enchanted forest like vibe for customers to wander through.

According to Chris, the Hare family are currently the only employees running the new bookstore. Sometime in March the Hare’s plan on hiring two additional employees to help run the store.

Wandering Hare Bookstore’s current hours of operation are:

Mondays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays // 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The book stores upcoming summer hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays // 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Wandering Hare Bookstore is located at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg on 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, suite 290.