LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An indoor children’s playground named Five Stone Kids, will be moving to a new Lebanon-based location, after closing their previous playground that was at the Lebanon Valley Mall back in December 2022.

Five Stone Kids is owned and operated by Jacqueline Forney, who took over the business from the previous owner back in 2019. According to Forney, Five Stone Kids recently closed to the public back on Dec. 28, 2022 and then officially moved out of her former location at the Lebanon Valley Mall just three days later.

Since departing from the Lebanon Valley Mall, Forney has found a new location for Five Stone Kids at the Twin Creeks Business Center on 189 S. Lancaster St., Suite 10 in Jonestown. According to Forney, she officially signed the lease for this space on Friday, Feb. 3.

“My mission is for the kids. I fell in love with all my kids that come to play, and getting to know my customers on a first name basis.,” Forney said in an email. “I’m not a small business, I’m tiny. I want to be a safe place for the kids to come and play and to be here for the community however I can. I tried to keep our location as close to Lebanon as possible and I feel our new location is going to be amazing. Hopefully, I have my regular customers and make many new one’s in this community!”

The new location has 1,500 square feet of play room for children ages 10 and under – although, according to Forney, older children are allowed in the play space, so long as they are mindful of the smaller kids.

According to Forney, after some deliberation she decided to keep her all-day rates at $10 a day per child – just like it was at the Lebanon Valley Mall. It should also be noted that Five Stone Kids does not charge the adults that stay to watch their kids.

Moving forward, Forney says she is considering offering a new child watching service once a month for parents that wish to drop their kids off to play at Five Stone Kids, and go out on a date night or to run errands. According to Forney, she is still in the process of seeing what certifications she would have to receive in order to begin offering this service in the future.

The new Five Stone Kids location will have its grand opening on Friday Feb. 17 at 10 a.m., according to a recent Facebook post.

Five Stone Kids hours of operation are: