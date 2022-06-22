(WHTM) — Inflation means people are paying more for just about everything. When it comes to college, the cost is already overwhelming. For many families, it’s top of mind.

“Families are scared. Not only are they scared that they might not be able to send their children to college, but how are they going to continue to afford everything else on the periphery, food, clothing and housing,” said Pedro Rivera, President of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Thaddeus Stevens plans to freeze tuition for the second year in a row.

“Over the past ten years, the cost of postsecondary education has absolutely increased, to run a college, to provide the resources needed for students to be successful, to purchase equipment,” President Rivera said.

A growing number of schools are finding ways to ensure pathways to success for all students. Thaddeus Stevens President Pedro Rivera shares in that vision.

“It’s to provide this access and opportunity through education to learn a skill that will lead to a thriving wage,” Rivera said.

Lancaster Dollars for Higher Learning helps students pay for college. They are seeing heavy interest in their loans —300 students in the county just this year.

“We’re not only helping them get through school and the finances of it and teaching them responsibility. They feel very appreciative of the interest-free nature once they see how much interest has accumulated on the other loans they take,” said Amy Heth, administrator at Lancaster Dollars for Higher Education.

For Thaddeus Stevens’ president, it’s all about the students.

“We’re going to provide pathways for students to be successful in their community and be successful in their families,” Rivera added.