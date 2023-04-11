MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An internationally based manufacturer unveiled their newest 250,000 square foot distribution center earlier today.

IPEX, an environmentally focused designer and manufacturer of sustainable water solutions, announced the opening of its now largest distribution center to date. According to IPEX, the new distribution center, which was constructed by ARCO Design/Build, is 251,200 square feet in size.

The new distribution center also comes equipped with:

42 docking doors

2.2-acre pipe yard

5,000 stock keeping units (SKU)’s, on-site (includes plumbing, electrical, industrial, and municipal)

Low consumption, motion-activated lights throughout the facility

16 fully electric fork lifts

On-site recycling program for cardboard, plastic, and wood

In addition to the many highlighted features of the new facility, IPEX will be providing a fully integrated forklift and pedestrian program and interactive safety programs for all of its staff.

According to IPEX, the new distribution center will be responsible for creating 20 new full-time jobs.

The new distribution center, located at 2070 North Union Street, was unveiled earlier today at 9 a.m.

IPEX was founded more than 60 years ago and is based in Canada. According to IPEX, they currently employ over 3,000 people across Canada and the U.S.