(WHTM) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down a portion of Interstate 81 south in Dauphin County.

PennDOT stated that the crash occurred on Interstate 81 southbound between Exit: PA 39 – Manada Hill/Hershey and Exit 72: Paxtonia/Linglestown. All lanes are closed at this time.

Courtesy of Michael Brulo

No word on when the road will reopen or if there are any injuries associated with the crash at this time.