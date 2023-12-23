DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) — An accident involving a tractor-trailer closed an interstate ramp in Dauphin County on Saturday afternoon.

According to a PennDOT spokesperson, a tractor-trailer flipped over on the ramp from Interstate 81 South to Interstate 83 South. The ramp is currently closed.

There are no injuries associated with the crash, according to the spokesperson.

No word on when the ramp will reopen or what the tractor-trailer was carrying at this time.