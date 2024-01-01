(WHTM) — It’s finally 2024 and the start of the year means it is officially a leap year.

February 29, 2024, will make the year one day longer, for total of 366 years.

If you’ve ever wondered why we have leap years, NASA has an answer.

According to NASA, it takes approximately 365.25 days for Earth to complete its orbit around the Sun.

Most years are rounded down to 365 days. To make up for the missing fourth of a day, one day is added about every four years, on the leap year.

This practice helps keep the calendar keep up with the solar year preventing the seasons from falling out of line.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, the reason that leap year doesn’t happen exactly every four years is also because of rounding. With an added day, leap years actually make the calendar 44 minutes longer than Earth’s solar year.

That’s why, according to the museum, leap year is skipped if the year is divisible by 100 and not divisible by 400. The next time the leap year will be skipped will be 2100.