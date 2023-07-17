(WHTM) — It seems that the Midstate is seeing plenty of rain recently. Some areas were even seeing flash flooding with two to three inches of rain falling in some parts of our area. So, because of this, have drought conditions improved?

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought conditions have improved as of July 11.

During the week of July 4, most of the area was in a moderate drought, with some portions of York and Lancaster County being in a severe drought. Below is a drought monitor map of Pennsylvania for the week of July. The darker the orange, the worse the drought.

Map data from the week of July 4 (Courtesy of National Integrated Drought Information System)

Below is a map of the state for the week of July 11. The map shows that much of the Midstate is in the abnormally dry category, with much of the moderate drought being in the northern part of the state.

Drought.gov says that 1.8 million residents are in areas of drought which is down 63.7% since last week.

More information about drought conditions in Pennsylvania can be found here.