Is some rain finally on the way?

TODAY: More Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Develop.

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers, Late Day Clearing. Hi 86.

Today could be the last in the current 90° stretch for Central PA. Expect highs to reach into the 90s again this afternoon with some high clouds overhead as a cold front drops into the Commonwealth. It will be slightly more humid today ahead of that front and there could be a stray t-storm in spots later today. Much like most of July, the storms will be hard to find and many of us will stay dry. Tonight will bring more clouds to the region with some showers developing ahead of an area of low pressure that will move south of the region tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the 70s.

Scattered showers will be around tomorrow as that low slides through. Highs will be in the mid-80s and it won’t be much rain, but any little bit helps. There will be some late day clearing tomorrow too. Saturday and Sunday will have highs around 90°, while Sunday will have the next best chance for t-storms as another surge in humidity moves northward. There are indications that a broad trough will setup over the Northeast early next week, which could mean increased chances for rain in our area.

In addition, tropical moisture (perhaps directly from Isaias) may combine with a cold front. At this point, while rain chances will increase toward Tuesday, it’s too early to pinpoint exactly when and where any widespread rain will fall, although it is a good sign! If moisture from Isaias does make it here, it looks to be in the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe next week. No guarantees, but the pattern does look to be changing and tropical moisture would certainly help with our recent dry stretch. We’ll keep you posted and keep tracking the tropics!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara