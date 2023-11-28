HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A new iPhone feature is getting much attention. Some police departments have warned that the ‘NameDrop’ feature could lead to a privacy risk.

“There seems to be a lot of hoopla around the idea of it being an infraction of our privacy, but it’s not,” said Charles Palmer, professor of interactive media at Harrisburg University.

‘NameDrop’ is included in the iOS17 update, allowing users to share their contact information.

“Your iPhone and someone else’s iPhone is going to come close together and then it’s going to send you a notification and then you have to accept the notification, so from a risk standpoint, it’s really low because it’s not an automated process,” said Tom Malesic, president of EZComputer Solutions.

The feature has raised questions about privacy, but Palmer says it would be difficult for bad actors to get your information.

“We’re always finding people who are finding ways around the safeguards, but because the phones have to be so close together and because you have to accept the sharing of the information, that is a deterrent for someone to use it nefariously in the short term,” said Palmer.

If you don’t want the feature on your phone, it’s an easy fix. Go to Settings > General > AirDrop > turn the Bringing Devices Together option off.

As for younger iPhone users, police say parents should talk to their kids about cellphone use.

“Parents should always be discussing safety with their children, shouldn’t accept anything from a stranger no matter what it is,” said Lt. Tim Hicks with Lower Paxton Township Police Department.

Experts say the bigger issue is not knowing what new features are on your iPhone.

“It’s really kind of hard to know what’s being added to your phone because you don’t really get notified in many cases,” said Malesic.