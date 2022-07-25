PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) has received reports and is aware that some EBT cards, specifically ones that just got a Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) deposit on July 20 or July 21, are showing up as deactivated and being declined in stores.

If your EBT card is having problems, the DHS is issuing replacement cards for anyone affected by the error. The cards will be mailed to the addresses on file at DHS. If you need a replacement card sooner, visit any County Assistance Office (CAO) for a new card.

If you want to see if your EBT card has been deactivated, go to www.connectebt.com. If the status of your card says “Mail Pan” then your replacement card is on its way. You can also call the phone number on the back of your EBT card to verify if it is deactivated or not.