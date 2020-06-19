Isolated Storms for Father’s Day with better rain chances for the start of the week

FATHER’S DAY: Warm and Humid, Lower Chances for Storms. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a few Isolated Showers. Lo 68.

MONDAY: Warm with Scattered PM Storms. Hi 88.

Happy Father’s Day! We have officially kicked off the start of summer. Some patchy fog will persist through the early hours this morning as we stick with the warmth and humidity once again today. Your Father’s Day forecast still brings the threat of a few pop-up storms later this afternoon, but they likely won’t be as widespread as was seen in the past few days. While only a few may have to dodge a shower or two, the majority of cookouts and outdoor plans should go off without a hitch!

Both Monday and Tuesday look to continue to crank up the heat and storm chances with temperatures nearing 90 and scattered storms flaring up in the afternoon and evening hours. A slow moving cold front will likely pass through the Midstate by the middle of the week, lessening our humidity levels and rain chances for the end of the week. There looks to be another chance for storms moving into the area once again next weekend. We will keep you updated on those developments. Enjoy the remainder of your Father’s Day Weekend!

-Meteorologist Ross Mummah