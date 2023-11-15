HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s one of the largest and fastest growing criminal industries in the world, and it’s happening in almost every corner of the Commonwealth.

“We are a pass through to millions and millions of people,” Republican Rep. Sheryl Delozier of Cumberland County said. “We have roads that travel everywhere up and down the East Coast and Pennsylvania is a hub, unfortunately.”

Delozier is talking about human trafficking. She and other lawmakers, as well as dozens of advocates, were at the State Capitol Wednesday to push for legislation they believe will help end the crime.

House Bill 1241, which was introduced by Democratic Representative, would require massage parlors to be licensed and registered under a specific system. It would also grant law enforcement the ability to inspect a facility at any time.

“We know we can do better to protect victims, and we need to arm them with the tools to take down their traffickers,” Delozier said.