It’s the last day to sign up for Pennie: new state-based health insurance marketplace

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday is the last day to sign up for the new state-based health insurance marketplace and be covered January 1, 2021.

Pennie.com is the new place to go if you’re not insured through work or Medicare.

After December 15, you still have one month to pick up coverage that would begin February 1.

There are different health and dental plans available and based on income, many are eligible to receive financial assistance.

The Governor calls Pennie a one-stop shop for health care coverage needs, and reminds people how important access to health care coverage is, as we are in the midst of the pandemic.

All Pennie plans fully cover COVID-19 testing if patients are experiencing symptoms, coronavirus treatments and the vaccine, as it becomes available.

Marketplace insurance rates in the Keystone State have dropped 3% for 2021.

All information needed is on Pennie.com.

If you have questions, the multi-lingual Pennie Call Center is also open weekdays from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.