(WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot was sold for the Wednesday, November 22 drawing.

The ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn, 8-17-28-30-41, to win $2,113,947, less withholding.

The big-winning ticket was sold by Redner’s Quick Shoppe, located at 1137 Commons Boulevard, in Reading, Berks County. The store earned a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Pennsylvania Lottery winners are only identified after prizes have been claimed and tickets have been validated. Main Cash 5 game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Prizes won on Quick Cash games must also be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning ticket should contact their nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 45,500 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the Wednesday drawing.

The lottery reminds players to check every ticket, every time.