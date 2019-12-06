James Franklin agrees to contract extension through 2025

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Nittany Lions Football Coach James Franklin has agreed to a new six-year contract to remain as the head football coach through 2025.

The Penn State Board of Trustees’ Compensation Committee unanimously approved the terms of the contract Friday afternoon.

According to the university’s release, the terms of the deal will be released after the “execution of the agreement in the near future.”

Franklin’s current contract was set to expire in 2022 after he received an extension in 2017. That extension raised his salary up to $5.3 million per season with incentivized bonuses for retention and performance.

Franklin initially signed a six-year contract with an average annual value of $4.5 million when he took the job in 2014.

“It’s not often a coach gets an opportunity to move back to their home state and coach the team they grew up watching,” Franklin said in the release. “It’s even more rare that it’s a school as rich in history and tradition as Penn State. It’s been an honor and privilege to be the head coach of the Penn State Football program for the last six years.”